Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 854,486 Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 854,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,187. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

