Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Veracyte worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $230,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,284 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

VCYT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 29,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,515. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

