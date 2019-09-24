Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $8.88 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in KBR by 2,544.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 400,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,918 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 36.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,900,000 after acquiring an additional 366,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,080,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 372,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,243. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,352 shares of company stock worth $156,310 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

