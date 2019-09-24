Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,331,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $25,274,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 55,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $943,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 4,705,900 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,409,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,947,930 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,394. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

