Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $260,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth about $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 730.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other Silgan news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.