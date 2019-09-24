Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $243,000 Investment in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. AJO LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $109,133,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,752,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,074,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,332,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 543,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after buying an additional 539,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.