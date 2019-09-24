Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,951 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 2,867,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,355,445.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,148,054.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,565. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.