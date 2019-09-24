Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,230 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $11,392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204,860.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. 137,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,821. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

