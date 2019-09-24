Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CNB Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 74,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. 2,735,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

