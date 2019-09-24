Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,661 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,757 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

