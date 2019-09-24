Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 20,899 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $84,222.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823 over the last three months.

OAK traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 1,176,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,570. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

