Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $800,000 Position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,901. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

