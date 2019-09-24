Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,354,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

PETX remained flat at $$4.92 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

