PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 71.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $71,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wellington Shields upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

PolyOne stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 301,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

