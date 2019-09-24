Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 651,668 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Textron worth $1,568,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,521 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,292,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,111,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,812,000 after acquiring an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 78,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

