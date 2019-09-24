Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,273,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 445,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

