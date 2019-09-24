Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,729,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,366,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,046,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 72,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 94,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,890. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

