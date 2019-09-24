Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Billion Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.71% of CoStar Group worth $1,358,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,788,000 after purchasing an additional 246,705 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 180,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total value of $15,219,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.60.

CSGP traded down $10.21 on Tuesday, hitting $584.79. 7,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,354. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.