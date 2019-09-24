Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.47 Billion Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.55% of Atlassian worth $1,466,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlassian by 233.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -766.00, a P/E/G ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

