Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,650,025 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,957,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,098,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 190,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.