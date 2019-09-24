Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 615,463 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 615,463 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,015,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after purchasing an additional 950,574 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 523,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,620. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

