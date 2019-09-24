Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 937,450 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,746,228 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 937,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.68% of Electronic Arts worth $1,695,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $19,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 161,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,279. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.