Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.