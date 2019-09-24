Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 300,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,935. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.