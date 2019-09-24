Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,931 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

Shares of BAF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,720. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.