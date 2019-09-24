Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,894. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

