Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,840 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,527,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 748,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,402,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,888,000 after acquiring an additional 257,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 12,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,432. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

