Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,989,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.66.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,638 shares of company stock worth $7,128,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.19. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

