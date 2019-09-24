Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 968 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.17. 34,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,850. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 329.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,114,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock worth $36,666,236 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

