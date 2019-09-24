Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFIE. Aegis began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 192,211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 295,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.