Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been given a C$3.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

