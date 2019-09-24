ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 8.4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.73, 591,077 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 286,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 1,280.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

