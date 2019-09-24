Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Kadant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of KAI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,776. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,939.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,042.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,410 shares of company stock worth $3,246,252. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

