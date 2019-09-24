Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 506.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

SERV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

