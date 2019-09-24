Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 384 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 136,286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 93,058 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 108,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

