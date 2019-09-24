Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $109,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.