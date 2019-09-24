Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 551 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 5,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

