Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 12,592 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1,107.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 79.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 9,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,652. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LE. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

