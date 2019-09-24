Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 14,600 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 11,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

