Putnam Investments LLC Buys 16,000 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Quad/Graphics worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,798.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,074 shares of company stock valued at $189,186 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 11,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,951. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

