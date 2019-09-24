Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,286 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,686 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $30,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 579,646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $22,846,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,804,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,963,000 after buying an additional 350,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 161,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,731. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

