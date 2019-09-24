Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 400.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 40.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,390. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

