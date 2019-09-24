Putnam Investments LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 149,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,543 shares of company stock worth $1,092,459. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

GNTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 37,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,651. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

