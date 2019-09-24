Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,262 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.77. 384,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,563 shares of company stock valued at $32,722,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.