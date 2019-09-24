Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,519 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enel Americas by 180.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 355.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 834.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENIA shares. ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA remained flat at $$8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 560,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

