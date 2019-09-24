Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,997,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 328,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,480. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

