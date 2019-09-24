Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.45.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 15.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after buying an additional 213,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,771,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

