QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $513,033.00 and approximately $523,452.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00187254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00975064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

