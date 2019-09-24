Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 19% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $844.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05114736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

