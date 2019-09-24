Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 38.2% Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $2,883.00 and approximately $939.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

